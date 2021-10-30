Canada Goose (GOOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Canada Goose to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of GOOS opened at $37.10 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.34.
Canada Goose Company Profile
Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.
