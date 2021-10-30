Canada Goose (GOOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Canada Goose to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOOS opened at $37.10 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canada Goose stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.34.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

