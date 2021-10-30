Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $135.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.57.

SBUX opened at $106.07 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $416,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,776 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

