Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $575.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $525.46 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $296.21 and a 1-year high of $551.50. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 118.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $483.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total value of $942,031.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,937. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after buying an additional 319,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,481,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,721,000 after buying an additional 124,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,011,000 after acquiring an additional 43,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,547,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

