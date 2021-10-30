Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Short Interest Down 53.4% in October

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,100 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the September 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ PSTX opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $399.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.33.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $399,813.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,029 shares of company stock valued at $498,564 over the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

