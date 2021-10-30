Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Short Interest Up 131.6% in October

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 131.6% from the September 30th total of 738,500 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 196,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $928.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.41. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $593,619.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,782. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after buying an additional 1,121,157 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after buying an additional 750,207 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,207,000 after buying an additional 668,571 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,597,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after buying an additional 223,106 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

