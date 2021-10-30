Morgan Stanley Buys 480,021 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,021 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Equifax worth $234,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth $31,257,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at $3,991,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,344,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFX opened at $277.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.04. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.63.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

