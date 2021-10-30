Morgan Stanley Sells 353,814 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,268,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,814 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $246,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.44.

