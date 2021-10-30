Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Unilever worth $262,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 45.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after buying an additional 1,477,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 240.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,961,000 after buying an additional 917,592 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 900,951 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $47,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

