Morgan Stanley Has $271.37 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 38.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $271,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $146.78 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

