Morgan Stanley Sells 206,133 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,025,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,133 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $284,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,367,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,618,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,729,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,874 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $166.80 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.