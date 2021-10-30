Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,439 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $64,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,758,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,406,000 after buying an additional 1,081,488 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period.

COLD stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

