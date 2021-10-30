Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,473 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $84,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,543.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,081,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,107 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,736 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,023,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,755,000 after acquiring an additional 599,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $42.63 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 4.88%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

