ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

ResMed has raised its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ResMed has a payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ResMed to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

RMD opened at $262.91 on Friday. ResMed has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.15, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.00.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.44.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $434,441.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,215,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $645,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,777,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,410 shares of company stock worth $14,356,393 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

