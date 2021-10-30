Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $647,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

