Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTV. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.09.

FTV opened at $75.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.21. Fortive has a one year low of $60.88 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Fortive by 105.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

