Amundi Buys New Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 213,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,967,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 109.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $250.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.68. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.49 and a 52-week high of $255.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total value of $1,246,654.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,587 shares of company stock valued at $31,776,307. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus began coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.76.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.