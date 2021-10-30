Wells Fargo & Company Raises O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $715.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $715.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $644.80.

ORLY stock opened at $622.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $669.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $612.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,586 shares of company stock worth $48,393,846 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

