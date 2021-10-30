JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $320.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $384.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.46.

MSFT stock opened at $331.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.35. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $332.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 47,678 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 425,918 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $100,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

