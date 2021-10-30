Aurox (URUS) Reaches Market Cap of $91.28 Million

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $91.28 million and approximately $595,745.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $174.90 or 0.00283454 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aurox has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00048782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00250326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00098048 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

