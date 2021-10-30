AnimalGo Price Tops $0.0124 (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00048782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00250326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00098048 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

