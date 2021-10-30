Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Up 62.1% in October

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the September 30th total of 974,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Recon Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Recon Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Recon Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Recon Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RCON opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology Ltd. engages in the development and marketing of oilfield equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum firms. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, and Oilfield Environmental Protection.

