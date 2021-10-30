Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Up 62.1% in October

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the September 30th total of 974,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Recon Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Recon Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Recon Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Recon Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RCON opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Recon Technology Ltd. engages in the development and marketing of oilfield equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum firms. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, and Oilfield Environmental Protection.

