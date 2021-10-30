Amundi Invests $47.13 Million in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,371,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,000. Amundi owned about 0.93% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45,988 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,308,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 177,600 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $867.59 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

