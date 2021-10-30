Amundi Buys Shares of 551,225 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Amundi acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 551,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,030,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average is $93.38. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.