Amundi Buys Shares of 551,225 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Amundi acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 551,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,030,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average is $93.38. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.21.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.
In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.