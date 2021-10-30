Amundi Invests $50.31 Million in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 851,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,314,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.29% of CMS Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CMS Energy by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of CMS opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

