Amundi Invests $54.73 Million in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Amundi purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 216,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,732,000. Amundi owned about 0.37% of Molina Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.08.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $295.72 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.03 and a 52-week high of $304.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.14 and its 200 day moving average is $262.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.