Amundi Takes $60.43 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Amundi bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,066,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,430,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,016.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,007 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 53,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

