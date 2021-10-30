Credit Suisse AG Acquires 15,431 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Zebra Technologies worth $49,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.14.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $533.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $546.94 and a 200 day moving average of $528.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $281.02 and a 12 month high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

