Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 833,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,958 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $50,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,658 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 802,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,643 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,874,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 571,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 530,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,283,000 after acquiring an additional 19,131 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.