Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 544,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 51,739 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $55,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,968 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $74,121,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $55,171,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Mizuho assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

LYB stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 20.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

