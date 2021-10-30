Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cohu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Get Cohu alerts:

NASDAQ COHU opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yon Jorden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,157,570. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 182.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 47.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1,258.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.