Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $425.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $458.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.62, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a one year low of $176.42 and a one year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

