Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNFP. Truist Securities raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.89.

Shares of PNFP opened at $96.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $103.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.36.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,677,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,329 shares of company stock worth $14,741,859. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 213,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 558,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,323,000 after acquiring an additional 267,596 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

