Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of PTEN opened at $8.56 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

