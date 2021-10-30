WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Truist

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price objective cut by Truist from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $220.57.

NYSE WEX opened at $149.70 on Friday. WEX has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.15.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in WEX by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

