Savix 1-Day Volume Tops $6,331.00 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 51.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for about $4.99 or 0.00008119 BTC on popular exchanges. Savix has a total market cap of $286,329.25 and $6,331.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Savix has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00049230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.30 or 0.00247795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00098473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 126,202 coins and its circulating supply is 57,379 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

