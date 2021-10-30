31,800 Shares in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Purchased by Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Powered Brands by 5,093.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 917,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at $7,853,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the second quarter valued at $7,760,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth $7,629,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth $5,349,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Powered Brands stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Powered Brands has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $10.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Powered Brands from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Powered Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

