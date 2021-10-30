Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 1,771,101 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.83% of Capital One Financial worth $1,260,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $151.03 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

