Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 9,661 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,661 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

BABA opened at $164.94 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $311.44. The stock has a market cap of $448.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

