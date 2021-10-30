Textron (NYSE:TXT) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.78.

TXT opened at $73.85 on Friday. Textron has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Textron by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Textron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,027,000 after buying an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Textron by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 88,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

