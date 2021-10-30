WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $97.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $88.81 on Friday. WNS has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.55.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in WNS by 124.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 68.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 2,588.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

