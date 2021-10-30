Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSK. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.93.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $107.00 on Friday. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.04 and a 200-day moving average of $119.02.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,809,000 after acquiring an additional 234,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,065,000 after purchasing an additional 306,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,729,000 after purchasing an additional 231,181 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,849 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,977,000 after purchasing an additional 130,485 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.