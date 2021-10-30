Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $152.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.31. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $153.99.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.