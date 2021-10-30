Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $86.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.91.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC stock opened at $113.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Visteon has a one year low of $86.89 and a one year high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 110.96 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.97.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $220,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.