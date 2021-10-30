Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) vs. Brady (NYSE:BRC) Critical Comparison

Brady (NYSE:BRC) and Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Brady alerts:

This table compares Brady and Galileo Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brady 11.33% 14.93% 11.04% Galileo Acquisition N/A -3,653.35% -9.17%

77.2% of Brady shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Galileo Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brady and Galileo Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brady 0 0 2 0 3.00 Galileo Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brady currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.38%. Galileo Acquisition has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.48%. Given Galileo Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Galileo Acquisition is more favorable than Brady.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brady and Galileo Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brady $1.14 billion 2.37 $129.66 million $2.65 19.66 Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than Galileo Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Brady has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brady beats Galileo Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products. The WPS segment offers compliance products, which are sold under multiple brand names through catalogue and digital to a range of maintenance, repair, and operations customers. Its solutions include Brady LINK360 Software, Brady CenSys, and Brady SmartID Aerospace. The company was founded by William H. Brady Jr. in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Galileo Acquisition Company Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.