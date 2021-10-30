Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Lowered to $128.00 at Barclays

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.33.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV opened at $98.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.51. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $93.35 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.