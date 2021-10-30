Robert W. Baird Raises DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $625.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $520.00 to $625.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of DexCom from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $568.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $623.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $547.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.00. DexCom has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $627.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.16, a P/E/G ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,091 shares of company stock worth $19,739,058. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

