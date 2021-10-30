BASIC (BASIC) Price Down 5.8% This Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $85.20 million and $20.05 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BASIC has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00048942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.98 or 0.00246552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011885 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00098040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,623,594 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

