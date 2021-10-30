8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $610,586.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $835,443.37 and $610,586.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

