Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 321.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,686 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.92.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSA opened at $332.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.21 and a 200-day moving average of $302.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $335.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

