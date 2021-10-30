Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,417 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.14.

Shares of MSCI opened at $664.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $631.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.75. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.15 and a 52-week high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

